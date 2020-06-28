It ain’t often that a surfer from Southern California boards a flight to Florida’s gulf coast on a strike trip to go surfing — especially in June. But with international travel shut down, and itching to go on a surf trip somewhere, Tosh Tudor saw Tropical Storm Cristobal spin to life and quickly jumped a flight to Florida to meet Justin Quintal and chase it down. The gulf coast of Florida is incredibly tricky to score on these storms. Short swell windows. Unreliable sandbars. Impossible wind forecasts. In reality, Tudor had a better chance of getting tubed by just staying put at home…but where’s the fun in that? Click play to watch Quintal and Tudor dodge tornadoes and thunderstorms to duck into a few fun chocolate tubes along a stretch of Florida’s coast that rarely gets above knee-high. All things considered, this strike was a success.