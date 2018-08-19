Del Moro rides the nose from takeoff to pullout at the LA County break

Chris Del Moro is always smooth, especially when finding summer fun at Secos. Check out Del Moro nasally navigate the LA County right-hander from takeoff to pullout in the latest “Lost Reels.” Filmed by Paul Helling and edited by Jason Baffa.

"Lost Reels" dips into the archives of Jason Baffa and talented fellow filmmakers. Each installment highlights iconic locales and the fine footwork of Devon Howard, Chris Del Moro, Tyler Hatzikian and friends. For more from the series, brought to you by our good friends at Ziobaffa Organic Wines, click here.