One can argue that any board would be fun to ride at heavenly-looking Lower Trestles. But Eithan Osborne, Yadin Nicol and the Gudauskas brothers (who all featured in the video above) paint a pretty convincing argument that the best sticks to take to Trestles might be ones that are more groveler-y in shape. Press play and decide for yourself.

And just FYI, the boards featured in the video are as follows:

Dane Gudauskas is on the Rocket Wide: 5'8" x 19 1/4" x 2 7/16"

Eithan Osborne is on the Neck Beard 2: 5/4" x 19" x 2 3/16"

Yadin Nicol is on the Rocket Wide: 5'6" x 19" x 2 5/16"

Tanner Gudauskas in on the Rocket Wide: 5'8" x 19 3/8" x 2 3/8"

