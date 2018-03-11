Has anyone spent more time in left-hand tubes than Clay Marzo? After watching “Today’s Harvest” it’s hard to believe anyone has. Marzo’s tube approach may appear blasé as he nonchalantly adjusts his hair in a reeling West Maui pit (5:45), but you know he’s just as psyched on each barrel as he is with each wild dragon fruit he discovers (5:00). It’s not all barrels though, this edit has the jaw-dropping airs, air-drops and laid-backs that Marzo’s been blowing minds with for years. Enjoy!