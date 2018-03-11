Has anyone spent more time in left-hand tubes than Clay Marzo? After watching “Today’s Harvest” it’s hard to believe anyone has. Marzo’s tube approach may appear blasé as he nonchalantly adjusts his hair in a reeling West Maui pit (5:45), but you know he’s just as psyched on each barrel as he is with each wild dragon fruit he discovers (5:00). It’s not all barrels though, this edit has the jaw-dropping airs, air-drops and laid-backs that Marzo’s been blowing minds with for years. Enjoy!
Hunt Tubes and Dragon Fruit with Clay Marzo
Watch 10 minutes of Marzo pulling into West Maui wedges in his latest edit "Today's Harvest"
