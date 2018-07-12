Never has surfing been documented at such a quick rate than it is right now. High-quality clips, edits, shorts and full-lengths come and go so fast that they’re often forgotten by the next day, ancient by the following week. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around every once in awhile, you could miss it.” Ferris Bueller’s proverb is just as applicable to surfing as those looking to justify a day off. Speaking of days off, you won’t have to take one in order to sift through all the mind-blowing waves ridden within the last 30 days in order to get pumped for a surf. With our new episodic “Clips of the Month,” the top ten waves ridden will be condensed into a highlight reel right here.

Arguably, the best wave ever surfed in the history of riding waves occured last month. That’s right, Koa Smith’s mind boggling mile-long Namibian drainer takes the cake for June. Although Skeleton Bay stole the show, there were plenty of other high-caliber highlights that made the cut too–relive above.

#10 Ryan Callinan – Fiji, filmed by Jack Taylor, 2:40

#9 Dillon Perillo – North Point, Western Australia, filmed by Andrew Schoener, 5:37

#8 Noa Deane – Gold Coast, Australia, f ilmed by Josh Simpson, 17:45

#7 Italo Ferriera – Keramas, Bali, filmed by WSL



#6 John John Florence – Keramas, “No Contest” f ilmed by Redbull, 5:52

# 5 Taj Burrow – Cult of Freedom: The Taj Section, f ilmed by Dave Fox, 3:54

# 4 Chippa Wilson – Drag II, filmed by Dave Fox, 25:42

# 3 Creed McTaggart – North Point, Western Australia, f ilmed by Josh Simpson, 36:00

#2 Oliver Kurtz – Namibia, filmed by himself, 14:20 land and water

#1 Koa Smith – POV Namibia, filmed by Christopher Rogers

