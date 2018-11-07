“School’s a job but you don’t get paid.” That’s one of the many one-liner psalms heard in D.R.I.’s 1989 thrash anthem, “Beneath the Wheel,” that soundtracks Coby Perkovich’s edit above. So ditch school, find a rampy beachbreak and go surfing instead. Just don’t get caught or else you’ll end up spending Saturday in detention with The Breakfast Club. Which probably wouldn’t be that bad– the brain, athlete, basket case, princess and criminal seem like a fun gang and the Saturday lineup is always crowded as hell anyways.

Hit play to watch Perkovich boost a lot of lofty tech-airs and a few mean backside hooks in his best of 2017-18 clip compilation.

Filmed by Dan Scott.