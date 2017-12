We think that 24-year-old Coby Perkovich, shown here, has spent a fair amount of time shooting with Chippa Wilson. Throwing spins at the speed of a hummingbird’s wings, Perkovich supports his travels throughout Australia’s Gold Coast and beyond by shaping his own line of surfboards. Filmmaker Dan Scott recently followed Coby along the east coast of Oz and captured his raw, punk style aboard his handshapes.