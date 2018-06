New Zealander turned Gold Coast resident Coby Perkovich is a spring-loaded goofyfoot. According to filmmaker Dan Scott, Perkovich has been surfing quite a bit with progressive aerialists Dion Agius and Chippa Wilson. Agius and Wilson’s air lust must be contagious because Perkovich finds a lot of ramps in unexpected sections in his new edit, “Drenched in Black.”