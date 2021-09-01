Nothing induces a serious case of FOMO like watching a stylish surfer score an epic swell in a tropical locale. Case in point with this new edit from Coco Ho and Brock Crouch. Recently, Ho and Crouch ventured to Central America for a quick, 3-day strike mission and struck cavernous gold. Hit play to watch the Queen of the North Shore go ham on a perfect right point and prepare to feel immediately envious.