Nothing induces a serious case of FOMO like watching a stylish surfer score an epic swell in a tropical locale. Case in point with this new edit from Coco Ho and Brock Crouch. Recently, Ho and Crouch ventured to Central America for a quick, 3-day strike mission and struck cavernous gold. Hit play to watch the Queen of the North Shore go ham on a perfect right point and prepare to feel immediately envious.

Watch

coco ho

Coco Ho Embodies Style and Flow in "Happy to Be Here"

More Surfer Videos
Immunity_Work_Ad_MJ_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS