When the waves are dormant on the North Shore of Oahu, Coco Ho finds perfect points elsewhere to train for Rockies in the off season. In the clip above titled “Mexico Merriment”, the younger Ho escapes south of the California border to tap into some Salina Cruz magic. She brought a few friends along with her to share the lineup with because, why not? The more the merrier.

Watch

coco ho

Coco Ho Finds Some Mexico Merriment

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS