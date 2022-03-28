Coco Ho is accustomed to ripping in wave-rich tropical locales sans wetsuit. Which is why, when she visits places like French Polynesia, her surfing looks right at home. In her new edit “Atoll Appreciation”, the Queen of the North Shore visits another reef-dotted shore and scores picturesque waves the rest of us dream about. Hit play to be transported to the South Pacific.

coco ho

Coco Ho is Living the Tropical Dream in "Atoll Appreciation"

