The Maui Pro begins in a little over a week, and you can bet the women on the ‘CT are doing everything they can to gear up for the final event of the season. Getting boards dialed, polishing their technique and, hopefully, trying to get as tubed as possible–at least that’s what Queen of the North Shore Coco Ho looks to be doing. In her brother Mason’s newest edit, Coco looks ready to put on a stylish display of surfing per usual at Honolua Bay.
Of course, no Mason edit would be complete without him toying with novelty. This time Mason rides a 6’9″ thruster (over a foot bigger than what he’s normally seen riding) in head-high surf and, in typical Mase fashion, throws that massive piece of foam and fiberglass around with all the steeze in the world. He also, somehow, is able to get that thing above the lip.
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
