Coffin Bros Return to Hawaii

Conner and Parker Coffin escape the wave-starved California winter and head back to the Seven Mile Miracle for a couple of weeks in the latest Young Wise Tails edit. Between clips of Conner reconnecting with Sunset after his Vans World Cup of Surfing win there last December, Parker vaporizing blue-hued lips on his well-honed backhand and a few solid cameos from Jack Robinson and others, there’s plenty for your eyes to feast on in this latest Hawaiian offering.