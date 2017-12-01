Colin Moran released an edit in 2014 called “Pumping Iron,” which had footage of Arnold Schwarzenegger curling a dumbbell like it was a pool noodle. His newest edit is title “Scarecrow,” which is a nickname you might call your skinny, not-ripped friend from middle school. Juxtaposition. But you know what’s not a juxtaposition? The association between Colin Moran and his smooth, fluid style, put on the mantle here with some footage from Indonesia, Morocco, and around the OC.