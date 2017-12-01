Colin Moran released an edit in 2014 called “Pumping Iron,” which had footage of Arnold Schwarzenegger curling a dumbbell like it was a pool noodle. His newest edit is title “Scarecrow,” which is a nickname you might call your skinny, not-ripped friend from middle school. Juxtaposition. But you know what’s not a juxtaposition? The association between Colin Moran and his smooth, fluid style, put on the mantle here with some footage from Indonesia, Morocco, and around the OC.
Colin Moran in ‘Scarecrow’
You can't scare this Goose away