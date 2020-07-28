With COVID canceling the 2020 ‘CT season, Italo Ferreira has been reveling in some extra time as the unchallenged champ. But that doesn’t mean he’s been relaxing. Quite the opposite, really. For the last five months Ferreira has been pumping out more content than we can even keep up with; his Instagram is filled with hype clips of crazy single airs on a daily basis, landed right in Ferreira’s backyard. In this extended 11-minute clip above, Ferreira wanders away from his house to chase a swell around Brazil. Nothing beats a surf trip at home, especially when home has Pipe-esque slabs like the one at 8:22. Comps or no comps, Ferreira is looking like the 2020 champ.