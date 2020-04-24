Conner and Parker Coffin spend months posted up in their oceanfront North Shore residence every winter, and it shows. Where most mainlanders struggle adapting to Hawaii’s open ocean power, the Coffin’s match it pound-for-pound, easily throwing their weight around at waves like Sunset and Off-The-Wall, and also throwing themselves over the ledge at Pipe on the biggest and rawest days. In fact, when it’s maxed out, Parker is always one the first surfers in the lineup. (See 6:54 to see what type of day we mean.) “Hawaii Highs” is a straightforward 10-minute highlight reel from the brothers Coffin on the North Shore these last few months. No concept. No art direction. No vlogging. Just a good ole’ fashioned rip clip from two of our favorites.