There are few in the surf sphere with rail games as refined as Conner Coffin’s. Known for being a stylish lead foot, Coffin can string together just a couple of clips of him slicing and dicing along the North Shore’s 7-mile stretch and we’ll be entertained. Which is what he, Ryan Perty and Rip Curl did with their newest quick hit above. Click play and be sure to take some notes.

Conner Coffin Flaunts Rail Game in New Cut

