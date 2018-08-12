It seems to be a trend among professional surfers-the boards they like the best are the ones that were never intended for them to surf. Such is the case with Conner Coffin’s go-to board for Jeffreys Bay. It was originally shaped for his brother Parker, who “didn’t really like it.” There’s probably some psychology to explore here, but in the meantime, enjoy Coffin carving up J-Bay’s walls his magic board.