Cornwall Comes Alive

The surf scene in England is seeing a rise in publicity this winter. Weird, stone-brick jetties with mini-wedges and colonial-looking ports fill our Instagram feeds from time to time, giving us some insight into England’s southwest craggy coastline. This time around we’re seeing it in the form of an edit showcasing a right slab. Mike Lacey and fellow lad “Jaime” (last name floating somewhere over the English Channel) filmed Porthleven back on the 11th, and man was it pumping. Press play and enjoy some cold-water eye-candy.