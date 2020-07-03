“Tall” is not normally an adjective used to describe good surfers. “Squat like a gymnast”; “legs like a hobbit”; “Oh, about five-foot-six,” are the more likely phrases. But Troy Elmore, god love him, is tall, lean, and uses that elegant build to glide and finesse his way over, around and through some pleasant early summer surf near his Costa Mesa home.

All the languid shredding you see here is on self-shaped boards of the occasionally unusual variety. The man has a curious mind, a willingness to try the unusual, and the talent to make it all sing. An Orange County Ryan Burch, maybe.