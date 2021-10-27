Costa Rica Just Might Be the Perfect Playground for Board R&D

If you’re looking for a perfect canvas on which to test out a new board, Costa Rica–with its oft-perfect and playful lineups–just might be the place. Recently, Channel Islands team members Mikey February, Tanner Gudauskas and Pat Gudauskas ventured to Central America alongside shaping genius Britt Merrick to meet up with Costa Rican ripper Noe Mar McGonagle for a little wave-riding R&D with the Twin Pin and the Two Happy models. Chances are these four guys could make riding a lunch tray look good. But they make these two boards look really good. Hit play and enjoy.