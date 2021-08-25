Costa Rica Never Looked So Fun and Rippable

Of all the wave-rich countries around the world, Costa Rica is a special one. With rippable set-ups and amazing weather–and located just a hop, skip and a jump away from a major airport–the Central American swell magnet draws plenty of surfers to its Pacific coastline each year. Recently, Torrey Meister, Cory Lopez, Noah Waggy and Shion Crawford headed south to take advantage of a fun-sized swell hitting Costa Rica–the result of which you can now watch above. Click in for more.