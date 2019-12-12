Even if you’ve been living under a rock with no reception for the past month, you’d probably still guess that the best surf clip of November was shot at Pipeline. By this time in the season, Pipe has usually had a chance to fire on all of it’s innumerable cylinders, and this year is no exception. Foam-ball wrangler Miguel Tudela tops the list of best clips with an especially steep and deep Pipe wave, and as you’ll see, a good chunk of the rest of the list came from that fabled stretch of reef. But it’s not just a barrel binge either, with Chippa Wilson, Italo Ferreira and Eli Hanneman all making the list for various forms of above-the-lip-wizardry from around the globe.

Press play above to count down the month in surf clips, and find the full list (along with links to any associated edits) below:

#1: Miguel Tudela | Pipeline

Filmed by: Jose Plaza Malaga

#2: Jamie O’Brien | Pipeline

Filmed by: Layne Stratton

#3: Brett Barley | Pipeline

Filmed by: O’Neill

#4: Benji Brand | Pipeline

Filmed by: Layne Stratton

#5: Chippa Wilson | Indonesia

Filmed by: Beren Hall

#6: Eli Hanneman | Haleiwa

Filmed by: Shaun Ward

#7: Italo Ferreira | Brazil

Filmed by: Marcelo Buchecha

#8: Kerby Brown | Australia

Filmed by: Tom Jennings

#9: Kipp Caddy | Shipstern Bluff

Filmed by: Cameron Staunton

#10: Griffin Colapinto | Off The Wall

Filmed by: Jacob Vanderwork