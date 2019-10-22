While it’s nearly November, we’ve finally ranked and edited the top-10 best surf clips released online in September. Better late than never, right? 30 days of full-length edits and ADD-inducing Instagram clips boiled down to the best 10 waves, taking up a whopping 2:29 seconds. A time capsule of high-performance surfing, if you will.

Including footage from Panama, Africa, West Oz, Indonesia, California and beyond, September’s edition of COTM is packed with eight barrels, two airs and loads of stylish surfing. Nic Von Rupp’s triple section Desert Point drainer in about three inches of water took top honors, while Mitch Parkinson’s tweaked frontside full rotation and Jack Robinson’s West Oz double pit followed close behind.

Press play above to watch the top-10 countdown and take a few minutes to watch each ride and/or edit below in their entirety.

#1: Nic Von Rupp | Indonesia

Filmed by: Mendo Dornellas

#2: Mitch Parkinson | Indonesia

Filmed by: Owen Milne

#3: Jack Robinson | West Oz

Filmed by: Luke Campbell

#4: Benjamin Howard | Australia

Filmed by: Dan Scott

#5: Brent Dorrington | Indonesia

Filmed by: Lachlan McKinnon

#6: Johnathan Gubbins | Africa

Filmed by: Justis St John

#7: Brad Flora | Panama

Filmed by: Matt McQueeny

#8: Shane Borland | California

Filmed by: Hunter Martinez

#9: Lee Wilson | Indonesia

Filmed by: Brixton

#10: Harley Ingleby | Australia

Filmed by: Harley Ingleby