Today, during Day 3 of the Quik and Roxy Pro France, La Grav served up conditions that were wonky and shifty, with waves breaking right on the sand. Fun looking those who could find the hollow diamond in the rough; incredibly maddening for those who couldn’t. While many competitors found themselves lost in the shorepound, scraping by on 3s and 4s, there were some–like Courtney Conlogue–who pocketed sand-bottomed gems.

During the last heat of the day, as the sun started to set and conditions began to improve just slightly, Conlogue paddled out against 17-year-old Tahitian wildcard Vahine Fierro. Within the opening minute of the heat, Conlogue slotted herself into a chunky backside drainer, which you can view above. The tube-ride earned her a perfect 10, the first of the event, which she followed up with another drainer, this time on her forehand for an 8.93. She had the young wildcard combo-ed well before the final horn sounded.

Click play above and watch Courtney make good use of the conditions on hand during Day 3 of competition, getting drained en route to the highest heat score today of the event thus far.