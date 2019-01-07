Here at SURFER, we know there’s a hell of a lot of fun to be had grabbing aging, garage-relegated craft, dusting them off and throwing a fresh coat of wax on ’em (for proof of concept, look no further than our most recent episode of “Shed Sessions” in San Diego ). The fine folks over at The Bend agree, and their South Bay Los Angeles-bred team rider Will Allen recently linked up with Matt Calvani of Bing Surfboards in San Diego to test drive some classics. From a tried-and-true tube shooter to a Cadillac of logs to a remixed fish design, each of these boards look like a ball on the water, and Will Allen brought his dancing shoes. Press play and enjoy a walk down memory lane with Bing and The Bend.

Will Allen and The Bend head to Bing Surfboards HQ and dust off some aging beauties

