Craig Anderson and Benny Howard Acid Drop A Weird Novelty Wedge

This edit dropped without any buzz or fanfare. It’s just a quick clip of Craig Anderson and Benny Howard tackling a couple of weird waves in the same day. The first — a rock wall wedge — almost looks fake. With slabbing left tubes visible out the back, Anderson and Howard trade turns acid dropping and bunny hopping a novelty wedge on the way inside. As fun as it looks, their wave choice will leave you scratching your head…until they eventually paddle out the back. Once outside, the pair slides into shallow slabs and gets shacked in front of the same rocks they’d just been jumping from. While neither wave is really all that rideable by most surfers’ standards, it’s a fun day of novelty surfing that makes for an entertaining 6-minute edit.