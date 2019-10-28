Earlier this year, goofy-footed stylists Craig Anderson and Dion Agius took a jaunt across the Tasman Sea to test-drive Haydenshapes’ Holy Grail model along the frigid, wave-rich coastline of New Zealand. Unfortunately, the swell didn’t produce the waves they thought it would, but these two could make a gutless, one-foot wave look rippable, so there was still enough action by the end of the trip to splice together the above edit, “Forward, To Past.”, shot by Dave Fox and creatively edited by Agius himself. Even in crumbly, not-so-epic waves, these two make the Holy Grail look like a wave-catching machine, which I suppose, is great marketing for any shaper. Press play above and enjoy.