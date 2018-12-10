For more “Crashes and Burns” episodes, click here .

Ghost riding jetskis, tomb-stoning guns, jettisoned boards and breakdancing-esque slides down XXL faces, Nazaré doesn’t play nice in the latest “Crashes and Burns.” From Andrew Cotton’s backbreaking cannon ball blast to rescues gone awry, these are some of the worst wipeouts ever at the famed big wave beachbreak. Hit play to watch the carnage.

A wipeout reel of Praia do Norte, Portugal's most brutal beatings

