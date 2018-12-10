Ghost riding jetskis, tomb-stoning guns, jettisoned boards and breakdancing-esque slides down XXL faces, Nazaré doesn’t play nice in the latest “Crashes and Burns.” From Andrew Cotton’s backbreaking cannon ball blast to rescues gone awry, these are some of the worst wipeouts ever at the famed big wave beachbreak. Hit play to watch the carnage.
Featuring: Andrew Cotton, Lucas Chumbo, Francesco Porcella, Russell Bierke, Joao Guedes, Hugo Vau, Pedro Scooby, Tom Lowe, Mick Corbett, Alex Botelho, Rafael Tapia, Marcelo Luna
Land Footage: Nuno Dias
Drone Footage: Máquina Voadora
Additional Land Footage: Pedro Miranda
For more “Crashes and Burns” episodes, click here.
Comments