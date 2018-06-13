The rips, the shifty peaks, the shallow sandbars and the whole reason why surfers brave Mexico’s most notorious surf spot--the big hollow tubes. Stretchers and snapped guns are a common sight on Playa Zicatela in Oaxaca, Mexico, and in the latest Crashes and Burns episode, Puerto Escondido edition, it’s clear why.

Watch things go horribly wrong for the chargers willing to risk one of the Mexican Pipeline’s powerful punches for a moment of spitting glory. Filmer Jaciel Santiago has compiled the worst wipeouts from the last five years at one of the most dangerous waves in the world.

