In the latest episode of Crashes and Burns, some of the nastiest slabs in Eastern Australia tease surfers with triumphant spitting exits before sucking their boards right out from under their feet. Foamball breakdances, sucked-out pitches, botched drops-there are a number of ways a point-and-shoot approach can go awry and many of them are featured in the above three-minute wipeout reel.

Featuring Joe Robbo, Kai Otton, Adrian Hellman, Leroy Bellet, Nathan Bartlett, Lachie Rombouts, Rex Hales, Ben Serrano, Elliot Marshall and Russell Bierke.