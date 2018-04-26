Crashes and Burns: Wipeouts at Silverbacks, Teahupoo and Pipe

Pearls, free falls and more in this collection of failed tube attempts

“Crashes and Burns” is SURFER’s monthly homage to the long-lost wipeout reel once common in VHS surf cinema. In this episode, filmer Layne Stratton compiled his collection of tube attempts gone wrong at some of the gnarliest barrels around the world: Panama’s elusive Silverbacks, the heaving ledges of Teahupoo and even Pipeline. Watch Landon McNamara, Mason Ho, Luke Davis, Brett Barley, Eli Olson, Ian Crane, Jack Robinson, Bruno Santos and more get tossed by some heavies.

