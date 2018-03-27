Creative Kin

What do a surfboard shaper, a glasser, a woodworker, an artist, an agriculturalist, a PhD chemistry student and a professional surfer have in common? A lot, as it turns out.

Last month, Vissla invited a diverse cross section of their Creators & Innovators to share ideas and a few waves in Northern California. Danny Hess, Cliff Kapono, Evan Marks, Jay Nelson, Derrick Disney, Jeff McCallum and Alex “Superwolf” Villalobos stayed in a house equipped with a shaping bay in line of sight of fun surf. But unlike many surf trips, the waves themselves weren’t the most stimulating part.

“Everybody here is from such a different background, and they’re bringing something different to the table,” says Hess, the San Francisco-based shaper of wooden surfcraft. “The search for surf is almost the funnest part because you’re just having interesting conversations and learning new perspectives.”

Press play on the video above to see highlights from a different kind of surf trip.