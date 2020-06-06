Some surfers choose to work closely (and exclusively) with one shaper throughout their careers. Not Creed McTaggart. Instead, McTaggart orders around in search of different shapes and feelings. And he doesn’t just ride boards from big-name brands. Rather, he’ll get boards from other surfers (the likes of Beau Foster and Ellis Ericson), his buddy Shaun Manners’ dad (Mat Manners, a damn fine shaper in his own right), as well as a stand-up bodyboard from Drag. He’ll throw those four in a bag alongside boards by established builders like Dahlberg and Bushman (that he copped from former CT shredder Mick Lowe) and head off to Indo to film a section like “Cult Of Freedom: The Creed Part”, one of the best pre-surf-psych edits of the past 5 years. McTaggart’s surfing is a rare combination of the best of both worlds: He draws powerful lines on big walls just as well as he rotates 360 degrees above the lip, making him one of the most unique and entertaining surfers around.

In our latest episode of “Quivers”, McTaggart breaks down the six shapes he’s had on rotation recently, including a channel-bottomed tube slayer, a sleek shortboard, a heavy-water gun, and a small wave weapon. Together, we’d say McTaggart has curated a pretty damn perfect quiver for every type of wave in the world.

McTaggart’s quiver, in order of appearance

MAT MANNERS SURFBOARDS

5’11″ x 19 7/8″ x 2 1/2″

DRAG BODYBOARDS

“Speed McDraggit” 2020 Model

BIG SKY LIMITED SURFBOARDS

6’0″ X 19 X 2 3/8 (Shaped by Beau Foster)

DAHLBERG SURFBOARDS

6’1″ X 18 3/4″ X 2 3/8″

BUSHMAN SURFBOARDS

7’6″ (Shaped for Mick Lowe)

ELLIS ERICSON SURFBOARDS

5’8″