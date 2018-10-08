Director Joe Guglielmino, aka Joe G, doesn’t make surf films, he creates surf kino. And the latest edition to his catalog of surf themed motion picture art is the New Zealand chapter to his masterfully directed “Cult of Freedom” series.

Follow Dion Agius, Nate Tyler and Creed McTaggart around Kiwi Country as they hunt hollow and rampy treasure via an unconventional map, where cows and rainfall mark the spot rather than X. Between honing slingshot skills, the trio scores a firing right in the land of lefts. Of course they get some good lefts too.

Never has a cult looked so appealing, hit play on the edit above and see for yourself. The propaganda may leave you penning 90s tribal blade art on your board and donning flame-flared neoprene. Do you think Dion has a permit for those firearms?

For an interview with director Joe G, click here.

Watch the previous Cult of Freedom shorts below.