After combing through 28 days worth of profile shorts and jaw-dropping freesurfing edits, we’ve finally compiled and ranked the top 10 surf clips from the short month of February.

Jack Freestone took top honors with his flawless Kirra ride during the barrel fest that was Cyclone Oma. Runner-up Barron Mamiya dropped his latest edit “Mind” right before the turn of the month, showcasing his inimitable backside tube-riding. His stylish double hand-drag at Cloudbreak earned him the No. 2 spot on the list. Aussie youth Toby Mossop’s seemingly never-ending barrel warranted him the No. 3 spot. Italo, Yago, and Chippa’s high-performance aerial antics got them in the mix. And remember Parko’s enviable drainer at Off the Wall in Griffin Colapinto’s recent edit? That landed him at No. 6. To see the rest of the top 10 clips, hit play on the edit above or find the original films in the hot-links below:

#1 Jack Freestone | Gold Coast, Australia

Filmed by Joel Scott

#2 Barron Mamiya | Cloudbreak, Fiji

Filmed by Cole Yamane

# 3 Toby Mossop | Gold Coast, Australia

Filmed by Billy Lee-Pope

# 4 Italo Ferreira | Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Filmed by Felipe Queiroz

#5 Yago Dora | Waco, Texas

Filmed by …Lost Surfboards

#6 Joel Parkinson | Off The Wall, Hawaii

Filmed by Jacob Vanderwork

#7 Chippa Wilson | France

Filmed by Guillem Cruells

#8 Griffin Colapinto | Oahu, Hawaii

Filmed by Jacob Vanderwork

#9 Pat Gudauskas | Rincon, California

Filmed by Sean Lesh

#10 Pete Devries | Pacific Northwest

Filmed by Nate Laverty