Chemistry Surfboards’ Jason Bennett and Will Smith assembled an eclectic crew of wave riders to crash the Waco surf party in a new edit, “The Other Guys.” ‘CT veteran Damien Hobgood, surf icon Bethany Hamilton, experimentalist Ryan Burch and New Jersey tube-chaser Mike Gleason session the artificial waves cued up by BSR Surf Resort’s chief wave consultant Cheyne Magnusson, who also happens to be a longtime Chemistry team rider.
“The Other Guys” was filmed, edited and scored by Thes One, half of underground hip hop duo People Under the Stairs. Yes, quite the eclectic crew.
