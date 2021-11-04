Over the past half-decade, surfers have been pushing the limits of fishy twin fins in good waves. Once solely associated with mushy, summertime dribble, today’s iterations of the twinny can be put through the high-performance ringer. Take the new Hypto Kypto Twin, for example. Under the feet of guys like Dylan Graves, Jake Kelley, Micky Clarke, Nate Tyler, Shama Beckford and Warren Smith, the new Haydenshapes dual-finned model looks fun and skatey like most other fishy shapes, but also able to hold when needed. Hit play to feast your eyes on a fun new shape you’ll likely want to add to your quiver.