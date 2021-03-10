Dane Reynolds’ Chapter 11 TV blog is just about the best thing that launched in 2020. While blogging may feel soo last decade to some, Reynolds’ unfiltered keyboard contemplations are a raw, breath of fresh air in this overly curated world–an oft perfect pairing to the radical footage he uses to accompany his thoughts. His latest episode–which you should watch and read about here–features himself ripping the bag out of a few Puerto Rican peaks (pre-Covid) alongside fellow shredders Matt Mccabe, Craig Anderson, Eithan Osbourne, Dylan Graves and Andrew Doheny. Be sure to watch the above and then click on over to his blog to read about the strange run-in he recently had with a local at Zuma.