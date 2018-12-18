We just don’t get enough Dane Reynolds clips these days. The Reynoldsian supply and demand curves are all messed up at present, and that’s no good for those of us with a deep appreciation for brutally-powerful carves and stylish punts. Luckily his brand Former just sliced off a 3-minute morsel featuring Reynolds alongside the eternally-steezy Craig Anderson and up-and-comer Ben Howard. There’s a lot to love about the edit, titled “On The Fence”, most of all Reynolds fast and loose backside tail blows along the Bukit. Clearly, when Reynolds isn’t juggling his duties as a parent and clothing mogul, he’s just as deadly in a lined-up left as ever.

The Former crew puts on a spicy display of rail work along the Bukit and beyond

