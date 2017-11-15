Over a handful of years, twenty-seven-year-old Morgan Maasen has traveled the various corners of the world documenting some of this generation’s A-list surfers. Indonesia with Dane Reynolds. Mexico with Noa Deane. Nicaragua with Rob Machado, Dillon Perillo, and Sterling Spencer. The Maldives with Laura Enever and Alessa Quizon. Steph in Hawaii. With the company he keeps, it’s no surprise that Maassen has collected enough extra footage to create a 17-minute edit filled with cinematically beautiful footage and top-notch performances.