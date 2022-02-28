Dane Reynolds Takes Chapter11 TV to Hawaii

Ten years ago at the 2012 Hawaiian Pro, Dane Reynolds laid down one of the most impressive turns in the history of competitive surfing. Shane Dorian–sitting in the booth at the time of said maneuver–called it one of the gnarliest turns he’s ever seen. Suffice to say, the turn proved that D. Reynolds is in a league of few who can go toe-to-toe with the power of Hawaiian breaks. This winter, Papa Dane visited the North Shore with his crew and left with a bit of hack-filled footage for the masses, the culmination of which you can now watch above in his new Chapter11 TV edit.