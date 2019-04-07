When looking for a new stick, custom ordering a surfboard based on your specific wants and needs is always best route to take, especially if you have a skilled shaper that you know and trust. But every so often, we scoop a board off the racks at our local surf shop, give it the ‘ol under arm test and it feels just…so…right. Dane Reynolds did just that when he went in to see Britt Merrick for a custom order. Dane happened to pick up a stock Neck Beard 2 that felt perfect from the get-go. Judging by the footage above, his hunch was right. But then again, is there anything Dane wouldn’t rip on?