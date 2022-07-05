Dang, Caroline Marks is Back and Ripping Harder Than Ever

Caroline Marks skipped out on the first half of the ‘CT season due to unspecified health-related reasons. But now the goofy-footed powerhouse is back and looking better than ever. In her new edit–click to watch it above–Marks is seen shredding all over the Ments, getting pitted at home in California and landing new tricks in Waco. The young gun still has a few events left to climb her way into the final 5, and if this edit is any indication of her readiness, she’s ready as well to perform her best.