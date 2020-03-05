Daren Magee has said his greatest inspiration for making art is “existence itself”. You could make the case that all art is concerned with existential questions on some level, sure, but it’s the Ojai-based artist’s uncanny ability to graphically depict those existential questions that makes his work uniquely fun. Magee’s output–representational images created with clean line work and meticulous stipples–is certainly contemplative: Four colossal hands grasping for a small, spherical body; dream-like scenes featuring wild cats, birds of prey and a roving third eye; a stack of thin, humanoid pictograms hovering over their cast shadow; earnest mantras like “Grateful for all that is known to me and all that is yet to be shown to me”, “Peace is a Practice”, or “Stay focused on you”, dancing around celestial imagery. Magee typically works in either grayscale or a pallet of soft tangerines and pinks that call to mind the dry valley of his home northwest of Los Angeles.

“Although I largely work digitally now, my foundation is in drawing everything by hand, a skill that I value very highly in myself,” Magee says of his approach.

Magee doesn’t have a traditional art background (“there’s a school for art?” he jokes). Though he had a fondness for drawing at an early age, it wasn’t until after being consumed by the 9-to-5 grind that Magee started diving into his art as a kind of therapeutic release.

“I lived a life of deadend, menial jobs and I finally reached my wits end one day around 2016,” he says. “I decided I was going to focus heavily on creating art to feel like I had more of a purpose in this world; or to at least alleviate some of the pressure that was building up from living a life that was lacking fulfillment.”

He likes to think of himself as an illustrator, though the clean composition of his pieces makes one wonder if Magee might have a second calling as a graphic designer–a label he’s keen to avoid since, “the next question after that is inevitably, ‘do you do logos?!’ I do not.”

Photo Credit: Vissla

Magee’s work is assuredly Californian and somewhat spiritually centered. It’s heady stuff, sure, but you don’t call yourself “Real Fun Wow” (his social media nom de plume) without holding a certain degree of playful irreverence. This attitude comes across plainly in a piece depicting two simple palm trees obscuring the sun, which counsels viewers to, “Shut the fuck up and enjoy the view.”

“Nature is truly a constant source of inspiration for me,” says Magee of one of his more consistent muses. “I am profoundly impressed with its level of egolessness. Nature just does, without thought. It moves at its own pace and own speed without regard for how others will think of it. Something we can all truly be inspired by.”

With its laudable combination of aesthetic approachability and existential depth, Magee’s work would fit as neatly on some hip, embossed greeting card as it would on the white walls of a contemporary art gallery. It’s the work’s universality, then, that likely led Vissla–a company that, through its Creators & Innovators program, certainly has made art the fabric (pun very much intended) of the brand–to reach out to Magee and ask him to dream up a new collection.

“It was an awesome surprise to hear from them,” he says of Vissla’s creative team. Alongside the whimsical illustrations of Thomas Campbell, the extraterrestrial, yet functional structures of Jay Nelson, and the colorful Impressionistic designs of Jason Woodside, Magee’s earnest ruminations seem a good fit for the surf brand. “The degree of collaboration that they work with is a huge appeal to me. Often times my work gets lost under the company’s name so it’s super cool that [Vissla has] such a level of support for the artists they collab with.”