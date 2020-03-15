The above edit, a New Year’s Day reel shot at Pipeline by wonderfully-eccentric filmmaker Jack Coleman, is as star-studded as you’d expect from peak-season Pipe. You’ve got Nathan Florence, Balaram Stack, Gavin Beschen, Mike Stewart and even his GOAT-liness himself, Kelly Slater. But none are quite as impressive to watch on this hulking Pipe day as 1993 World Champion Derek Ho. Sure, he’s a two-time Pipe Master, a four-time Triple Crown winner, and navigating cavernous Pipe waves has always kinda been his thing. But name one other stand-up surfer over 50 still regularly snagging bombs out there. His brother Michael? OK, fair point. But still, they make those Hos out of something else.