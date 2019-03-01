San Diego has always had its fair share of curious board builders, always looking for new sensations and ways to have fun in the ocean. Derrick Disney is one such inquisitive soul, who grew up riding thrusters but eventually took a hard left turn, making his own boards and exploring a colorful universe of singles, twins, logs, asymmetricals, gliders and more. His latest design fixation is the twinzer: essentially a reverse quad concept (with the smaller fins leading) that was first invented in the ’80s by shaper Wil Jobson, but has largely vanished from lineups since. Derrick has been playing with the fin setup for a few boards now with some truly impressive (and highly stylish) results. Press play above to hear Derrick breakdown his shaping philosophy and watch his twinzer in action.

