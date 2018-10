Like a couple of pied pipers, surf legends Occy and Shane Dorian lead a group of next generation phenoms into the wild desert of Western Australia and turn them loose on some firing crystal blue tubes. Check out the undeviating line of Jack Robinson’s barrel-riding, along with Kai Hing, Shaun Manners and, of course, the fearless Laura Enever in Billabong’s new short, “Desert Hilton.”

You’ll immediately wish Occy and Shane Dorian could somehow adopt you.