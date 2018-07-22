Video footage of Desert Point is usually shot from the shore, probably so a videographer can pan as the surfer focused in the lens clocks a whole lotta tube time–ultimately for us to watch, drool and wish we were there. However, on this beautiful late afternoon at Deserts, filmmaker Igor Hoffman swam out with a GoPro and filmed Indo’s organic tube machine from the water. While each clip may not capture the Desert Point runners in their full-length glory, hell if they don’t have the same affect on us as the ones that do.

Featuring Gabriel Pastori, Pedro Scooby, Felipe Cesarano, Ian Cosenza, Paulo Moura, and Bernardo Mackenzie.