Desert Point: Better Than Your Home Break

I've never given a lot of thought to surfing Desert Point because it is a screaming left barrel over very sharp reef and I dearly, dearly love the skin on my back and want to keep it there.

But! The surf has been god awful terrible around home for about…six weeks now? Something like that. So the desire to wing myself away to a warm good-wave place is very strong. The voices, they say, "Go."

Australia's Jerome Forrest was similarly annoyed by conditions where he lives, the West part of Oz, so to Desert Point he went, as captured here in "Dessert Time." It is unclear if this is a reference to a sweet treat after a meal, a play on the the spelling of Forrest's last name, or a misspelling of "desert" but really, that's not what's important here. The distraction from wind-torn slop is.